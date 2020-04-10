New Delhi: On the occasion of Good Friday, banks across many states will remain closed today. Even though there is a nationwide lockdown in effect to curb the spread of Coronavirus, banks and ATMs are functionally normally on other days as they fall under the category of the essential services. However, today will be observed as a holiday in banks. Also Read - Bank Holidays 2020: April Alert! List Of Days Bank Will be Closed in April

What's Good Friday?

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday.

While it’s not advisable to step out of your home for any banking work in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, know the bank holidays of this month.

Date Day Holiday Celebrated in 1 April 2020 Wednesday Odisha Day Odisha 2 April 2020 Thursday Ram Navami Several states 6 April 2020 Monday Mahavir Jayanti Several states 9 April 2020 Thursday Maundy Thursday/Shab e-Barat Kerala, Bihar 10 April 2020 Friday Good Friday Several states 13 April 2020 Monday Biju, Vaisakhi Biju: Tripura, Vaishakhi: Punjab and Haryana 14 April 2020 Tuesday Ashoka’s birth anniversary/Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuba Sankranti/Tamil New Year/Vishu/Bihu/Bengali New Year Ashoka’s birth anniversary – Bihar; Ambedkar Jayanti – Several states; Maha Vishuba Sankranti – Odisha; Tamil New Year – Tamil Nadu; Bohag Bihu – Assam and Arunachal; Bengali New Year – Tripura and West Bengal; Vishu – Kerala 15 April 2020 Wednesday Himachal Day Himachal Pradesh 21 April 2020 Tuesday Garia Puja Tripura 22 April 2020 Wednesday Tithi of Damodar Deva Assam 25 April 2020 Saturday Parshuram Jayanti, Basava Jayanti Parashurama Jayanti -Several states; Basava Jayanti – Karnataka

There were 27 public sector banks in 2017. The number now will come down to 12 — six merged banks and six independent banks. Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be merged into Punjab National Bank. Syndicate bank will be merged with Canara Bank. Indian bank will be merged with Allahabad Bank.