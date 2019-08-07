New Delhi: Condolences poured in from foreign leaders on the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died at age 67, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing deep condolences, said, “She (Sushma) was a good friend of Bangladesh. With her death Bangladesh has lost a good friend,” the Prime Minister said .

Bangladesh will recall her contributions in taking the relationship between the two countries into a new height, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said quoting the Prime Minister.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted:

My deepest condolences to the government and the people of India on the passing of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. I had many fruitful and useful discussions with her while she held office, and am saddened by her sudden passing. May she forever rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FHtjyQbExf — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 6, 2019

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also tweeted his condolences: “Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends.@narendramodi.”

Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives, tweeted:

Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Smt #SushmaSawraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. Sincere condolences to bereaved family and people of India. May she rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/kcxbdsimxI — Abdulla Shahid 🎈 (@abdulla_shahid) August 6, 2019

Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister S. Rabbani posted, “I’m saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to the people and government of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction & determination.”

Former Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon tweeted: “Saddened by the passing away of former #EAM A@SushmaSwaraj ji. An #Indian leader who was always impressively accessible to all #Indian citizens worldwide.I will not forget her friendship to Israel In #Parliament & in #Government & her visit to #Jerusalem, 2016. She will be missed.”

Alexandre Ziegler, the Ambassador of France to India, tweeted:

My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.#SushmaSwaraj — Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj’s mortal remains will be kept at the BJP headquarters from 11am-1pm today. She will be cremated with full state honours at 3 pm on Wednesday.

With IANS inputs