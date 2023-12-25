Home

Good Governance Day: PM Modi Hands Over Cheques Worth Rs 224 Cr To Hukumchand Mill Workers

On Good Governance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron Ko Samarpit' programme and handed over cheques worth Rs 224 crore to the workers of the Hukumchand Mill in Indore.

New Delhi: Every year, December 25 is celebrated as Good Governance Day on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Each year, this day is celebrated to foster awareness among the people of India about the accountability in governance and government. The Prime Minister, on account of Good Governance Day, has participated in the ‘Mazdooron Ke Hit Mazdooron Ko Samarpit’ Programme via video conferencing. In this programme, PM Modi has handed over cheques worth Rs 224 crore to the workers. Know all about it..

