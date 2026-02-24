Home

Good new Delhi NCR commuters! Najafgarh drain corridor to ease traffic and boost connectivity as Delhi govt approves new project; check details here

Constructed along the Najafgarh Drain, the Najafgarh drain corridor will be a paved road approximately 61 km long and 7 metres wide.

Delhi development update: In a significant update for the national capital, the Rekha Gupta led Delhi Government has taken a significant step towards improving traffic management in the capital and strengthening connectivity between rural areas and the main city. At a meeting of the Finance Expenditure Committee chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday, the Delhi government approved an ambitious project to construct a two-lane road along both sides of the Najafgarh Drain with a total expenditure of ₹453.95 crore. Here are all the details you need to know about the two-lane road along both sides of the Najafgarh Drain project.

Why is two-lane road along both sides of the Najafgarh Drain being constructed?

The Chief Minister stated that the primary objectives of the project are to reduce congestion on major roads, cut travel time and fuel consumption, and lower vehicular emissions. The corridor will provide a new direction to Delhi’s transport infrastructure by developing an alternative intra-city route within the capital. Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh was also present at the committee meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat.

How will the new project help Delhi residents?

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta stated that the project marks a historic step towards a sustainable, green and well-planned transport system in Delhi, enhancing ease of traffic movement, strengthening environmental protection and promoting integrated urban–rural development.

Najafgarh Drain road update

The 5.94 km two-lane road will be constructed on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge. From Chhawla to Basaidarapur, roads will be developed along both sides of the drain over a length of 27.415 km, totalling 54.83 km across both banks.

The corridor will provide interconnectivity with major roads including Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER-II (connecting to NH-9 Rohtak Road), Najafgarh Road and other key routes. At Basaidarapur it will link with the Inner Ring Road; at Keshopur with the Outer Ring Road; at Vikaspuri with Pankha Road; at Kakrola with Najafgarh Road; and at Dhulsiras with UER-II, enabling direct access to the airport and the Dwarka Expressway.

Najafgarh Drain road: Which are the areas to benefit?

The project will connect rural and urban areas from Dhansa to Basaidarapur, benefiting Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Chhawla, Goyla Dairy, Dwarka, Baprola, Nilothi, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden and IGI Airport, among others. It will also strengthen connectivity to Gurugram Sectors 104 and 110, further enhancing links between Delhi and Haryana.

Villages connected to the Dwarka Expressway including Galibpur, Rawta Mor, Daurala, Jhuljhuli, Sarangpur, Dhansa, Ghummanhera, Shikarpur, Jhatikra, Kanganheri and Chhawla will benefit from improved access.

61 km Long, 7 Metres Wide Road to Be Developed

Under the project, a paved road approximately 61 km long and 7 metres wide will be constructed along the Najafgarh Drain. Separate tracks will be developed for walking, jogging and cycling. A new bridge will be constructed near the Dwarka Metro Depot to facilitate smoother movement.

