New Delhi: Liquor lovers, cheers! Here comes a piece of good news for you. Leading food ordering and delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have on Tuesday decided to start home delivery of alcohol in Odisha.

The development comes just less than a week after these platforms started similar services in Jharkhand as part of efforts to prevent overcrowding of people at shops amid lockdown.

Starting from Bhubaneswar, Zomato and Swiggy are planning to expand their home delivery business to other cities such as Rourkela, Balasore, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack.

Issuing a statement, Swiggy said that its home delivery service went live in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela on Tuesday after obtaining necessary approvals from the Odisha government.

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, the liquor shops were closed across the state in the first three phases that started on March 25. However, in the fourth phase, which began from May 18, liquor shops have opened except in certain places.

“We’re happy to be of service to our users in Odisha who can now use Zomato to get alcohol delivered in addition to grocery and food delivery,” Zomato said.

As per updates, there would be age checks at the time of ordering as well as when the product is delivered.

To get it home-delivered, customers will be required to upload a valid ID proof to be eligible for ordering which would later be verified by the delivery partner at the time of handing over the order. There would also be product category limits to promote responsible ordering.

To make the ordering process user-friendly, the service named Zomato Wine Shops would be available on the home page of the Zomato app and will allow users to select any product from the listed retailers and get it delivered right to their doorsteps.

In similar manner, Swiggyy said online processing and home delivery of alcohol will be through the ‘Wine Shops’ category in Odisha.

“After successfully launching alcohol delivery in Jharkhand, we are expanding our services to Odisha, starting with Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Cuttack and Berhampur will follow in the next couple of days,” Swiggy said in a statement.

Prior to this, Zomato and Swiggy had on May 21 started home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi and had said they planned to expand it to other cities going forward.