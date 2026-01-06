Good news Bihar: First six-lane highway of state set to begin operations from..., Patna-Purnia Expressway will start from...

Home

Bihar is set to undergo massive infra push as important links like the Kachchi Dargah to Bidupur, Gaya to Biharsharif four-lane road and Bakhtiyarpur to Tajpur roads are set to get completed soon.

Bihar’s first six-lane road project: In a massive update for the residents of Bihar and most specifically Patna, the state is set to witness a massive wave of infrastructure push in the coming few months. Keeping in mind the growth of highways and expressways in the state, the state’s connectivity to the rest of the state and country will see a significant boost, aiming to cut congestion and slash travel times. Most importantly, the state capital Patna is set to become the hub of a major road revolution in Bihar. Due to the multiple projects poised to transform how people travel and trade, the state will see a massive infra push.

What are the new key projects in Bihar?

Several key projects around the capital are nearing completion. The Sonepur to Bakarpur to Manikpur stretch will soon open, improving access from Patna AIIMS via the JP Ganga Path. Important links like the Kachchi Dargah to Bidupur, Gaya to Biharsharif four-lane road and Bakhtiyarpur to Tajpur roads are also set to be ready within a year, easing movement around the region and helping in economic development.

What’s the update on Patna- Purnia expressway?

Patna’s own long-distance connectivity will get a major upgrade as the central government has granted expressway status to the Patna to Purnia road, with construction to begin after financial approval.

Looking ahead, new projects from 2026, like the Patna to Aurangabad road with bypasses, will further decongest the capital. Officials state that all these initiatives, along with planned bridges and widened highways, will work together to make travel safer and more efficient, firmly putting Patna at the center of Bihar’s renewed road network.

Details on Bihar’s first six-lane highway

In addition to the development within the state, Bihar’s first six-lane highway from Varanasi to Aurangabad, promising faster trips to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi is also expected to get completed by 2026.

