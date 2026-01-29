Home

245 km in 3 hours: Good news for Bihar as Patna-Purnea six-lane expressway to open soon; check route details

The Patna-Purnea six-lane expressway project is being built a total estimated cost of Rs 27,000 crore.

Bihar expressway update: In a massive infrastructure upgrade, the state of Bihar is set to witness a major boost in road infrastructure in the next few months. With the Patna-Purnea six-lane expressway project entering its initial phase, the road infrastructure of the state is expected to take a massive leap. Estimated to cost Rs 27,000 crore, the 245-kilometre access-controlled expressway is being seen as a game-changer for connectivity in eastern Bihar. Here are all the details you need to know about the much-awaited Patna-Purnea six-lane expressway project.

Why is Patna-Purnea six-lane expressway project massive for Bihar?

As per experts, the Patna-Purnea six-lane expressway project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Patna and Purnea once completed. The expressway is expected to improve road safety, thus supporting faster movement of goods and people. More importantly, the central government has granted it official expressway status, underlining its strategic importance for the state’s development.

The expressway will be a six-lane, access-controlled road designed to ease congestion and allow smooth high-speed travel. The importance of the Patna-Purnea six-lane expressway project can be estimated from the fact that it will include enhanced safety features, along with several overbridges and underpasses to ensure uninterrupted local movement. Once completed, the 245 km journey is expected to be completed in 3 hours time.

When will Patna-Purnea six-lane expressway project open?

Connectivity points will link nearby towns and districts, making the road useful not just for long-distance travel but also for regional mobility. The National Highways Authority of India has started the land acquisition process along the corridor.

As per the recent development, statutory notifications have been issued and compensation is being disbursed. Construction tenders will be floated once around 80 percent of the land is acquired. In Purnea district alone, nearly 59 kilometres of the expressway will be developed.

What is Bihar’s wider development plan?

The Patna- Purnea Expressway is part of Bihar’s wider plan to strengthen its expressway and highway network. The expressway also fits into larger projects such as the Gorakhpur- Siliguri corridor and upgraded national highways connecting Bihar with Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, thus increasing its value.

The project is expected to support agriculture through quicker access to markets, reduce logistics costs for businesses, improve tourism connectivity, and generate employment during construction and related activities.

