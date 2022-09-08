New Delhi: What can be termed as a big relief for the visitors who earlier used to depend on unauthorised parking around Rajpath, the Central Vista Avenue will have massive parking space to accommodate more than 1,000 cars on both sides of Kartavya Path. According to the senior housing and urban affairs ministry, the parking facility will be available free of cost for the first few months.Also Read - Kartavyapath Inauguration: Delhi Police Issues Important Travel Advisory Ahead of Event | Read Here

"The parking facility will be available free of cost for the first few months. But we have asked the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to take over the parking lots," official said to Hindustan Times.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has created parking spaces for 1,117 cars and 40 buses. "In two parking lots, work related to the common central secretariat is going on. These will open after a few months," said a CPWD official, aware of the development to Hindustan Times.

A senior NDMC official said to Hindustan Times, “There are only two official parking areas around the stretch in the front area of Shastri Bhavan at Dr Rajendra Prasad road and in front of Nirman Bhavan. Earlier, there was unauthorized parking behind the canals, which was being allowed to take place to avoid congestion and traffic jam on main arterial roads.”

The official added that the old parking areas were operating unofficially.