Good news for Delhi residents as Modi govt takes big step to control pollution in national capital, announces Rs 9,585 crore green scheme for…

To combat severe air pollution, the government’s new two-year initiative offers interest subventions, fuel vouchers, and tax concessions to help over 2 lakh vehicle owners transition to greener commercial transport options.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/good-news-delhi-residents-modi-govt-big-step-control-pollution-national-capital-announces-rs-9585-crore-green-scheme-bs%e2%80%91iii-bs%e2%80%91iv-bs-vi-vehicle-scrap-details-8434962/ Copy

Delhi traffic- File image-IANS

New Delhi: In a matter of relief and good news for the residents of Delhi, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a landmark two-year scheme recently. Aimed at reducing air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region and promoting cleaner mobility, the scheme seeks to incentivise owners of trucks and buses registered in the Delhi-NCR region that comply with BS-IV or earlier emission norms to replace them with BS-VI or stricter emission-compliant vehicles, or electric vehicles (EVs) with a total financial outlay of Rs 9,585 crore, including Rs 5,041 crore from the Central Government and an estimated Rs 1,601 crore in tax concessions from the participating states. Here are all the details you need to know about the green scheme of the Modi government for Delhi NCR.

According to an official statement, the scheme will be funded through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). It will be implemented in collaboration with the participating states and Union Territories of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

How will the green scheme of Modi government help Delhi NCR?

The scheme will benefit approximately 2.07 lakh (1.91 lakh trucks and 16,329 buses) vehicle owners in Delhi-NCR (comprising Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh). By accelerating the transition to cleaner transport technologies, the scheme is expected to significantly reduce vehicular emissions and contribute to improved air quality across the Delhi-NCR region.

Also read: Weather Update Today, 03 June 2026: Good News for Delhiites! No heatwave likely this week; IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states

Update on BS‑III, BS‑IV and BS-VI vehicles in Delhi-NCR

For BS‑III or older vehicles, scrapping at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities is mandatory, while BS‑IV vehicles may either be scrapped or sold outside NCR in non‑NCAP cities/towns. Owners must then purchase and register a BS‑VI or stricter norms compliant or electric vehicle within NCR. However, in Delhi, Light Goods Vehicles purchased under the scheme must be electric, while buses must be BS‑VI CNG or electric only. Notably, government vehicles are excluded from the scheme.

Also read: Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

As a part of the scheme, the central government will provide 5 per cent interest subvention on loans for five years, monthly fuel vouchers worth up to Rs 4,800 depending on vehicle category, and lump‑sum benefits for EV purchases or Certificate of Deposit trading.