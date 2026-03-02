Home

Good news Delhiites as Delhi govt launches new schemes including Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, DBT for LPG Consumers; check details here

The new scheme of the Delhi government aims to be directly transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts on the occasions of Holi and Diwali.

Delhi govt policy

Good news Delhiites: In a major good news for the residents of Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched four major welfare schemes dedicated to the people today. In the recent development in the national capital, the Delhi government launched various schemes including Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, Financial assistance to be directly transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for LPG and PNG consumers.

1) Saheli Smart Pink Card

To enhance safe and accessible mobility for women, the Saheli Pink National Common Mobility Card was launched. In alignment with the “One Nation, One Card” vision, the card will enable women to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, ensuring greater convenience, dignity, and security in public transport.

2) Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for LPG & PNG Consumers

• Financial assistance to be directly transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts on the occasions of Holi and Diwali.

• ₹853 DBT per consumer with ₹553 additional support for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

• Under this initiative, ₹130 crore has been directly transferred to women’s bank accounts.

3) Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana

• Phased financial assistance from birth until graduation.

• A government deposit of ₹61,000, which will increase to approximately ₹1.25 lakh (with interest) upon completion of graduation.

• Fully digital, faceless, and end-to-end online process.

• Budget allocation of ₹128 crore.

• Girls without parents and those residing in child care institutions are also covered under the scheme.

4) Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar

• Disbursement of pending funds under the Ladli Scheme.

• Identification of approximately 1.75 lakh beneficiaries.

• In the first phase, ₹90 crore DBT to 30,000 girls.

• In the second phase, ₹100 crore DBT to 40,000 girls.

• Pending amounts transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Taking forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision

• Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women’s empowerment has become a national resolve.

• The foundation of a Developed India rests on women’s economic participation, confidence, and leadership.

• The Delhi Government remains committed to ensuring that every daughter and every sister receives her rightful entitlements.

