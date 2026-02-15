Good news Delhites! Delhi to get new digital land map as every parcel of land in Delhi to get its own 14-digit ‘Aadhaar Card’

Home

New Delhi: In a matter of good news for residents of Delhi, the Government of Delhi led CM Rekha Gupta has undertaken a landmark initiative to issue an ‘Aadhaar’ for every parcel of land in the Capital. Under the new initiative of the Delhi government, each land parcel will be assigned a 14-digit Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN). This step forms part of the government’s commitment to modernising Delhi’s land records and freeing citizens from long-standing land disputes. The system is also referred to as ‘Bhu Aadhaar’.

Delhi Government plans Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta elaborated that the need to implement this system in Delhi had long been felt. The scheme originates with the Government of India’s Ministry of Rural Development and the Department of Land Resources, and is particularly significant for the national capital.

According to the Chief Minister, although the Central Government introduced the scheme in 2016, it could not be implemented in Delhi as envisaged due to various reasons. It is now being taken up in mission mode.

The responsibility for implementation has been entrusted to the IT Branch of the Revenue Department, which will also receive support from the Survey of India.

How will ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’ system help reducing corruption?

The Chief Minister highlighted the extensive benefits of the ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’ system, stating that it will ensure complete transparency in land ownership. The 14-digit code will be georeferenced, thereby minimising disputes over land boundaries. It will facilitate coordination of land data among various government departments and effectively curb fraudulent transactions and multiple registrations.

For citizens, the greatest benefit will be ease and convenience. Instead of navigating multiple documents to establish land ownership, a single number will provide comprehensive details of the property.

Use of Advanced Technology

The Chief Minister informed that advanced technology is being deployed for the implementation of this scheme. Approximately 2 terabytes of high-quality geospatial data and drone-based Ortho Rectified Images (ORI) are being obtained from the Survey of India. Through this data, accurate ULPINs will be generated for all areas of Delhi, including 48 villages already covered under the SVAMITVA scheme.

Earlier, ₹13.207 million had been allocated for the project, with financial management overseen by the IT Branch. The government will now expand the system across Delhi in a phased manner under a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with defined timelines. As proof of success, a pilot project has already been completed in Tilangpur Kotla village in West Delhi district, where 274 ULPIN records have been successfully generated.

Advancing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Digital India Vision: CM Smt. Rekha Gupta

Describing the initiative as immensely beneficial for Delhi, the Chief Minister reiterated that the ULPIN system is a major step towards implementing the Digital India vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the ground.

According to her, the Prime Minister has consistently emphasised that integrated and modern land records form the foundation of a developed India, ensuring security of property for citizens and striking directly at corruption.

An Effective Tool Against Corruption and Land Disputes

The Chief Minister further emphasised that the Delhi Government is committed to safeguarding the property rights of every citizen in the capital. ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’ (ULPIN) is not merely a number; it is a powerful digital instrument against corruption and land disputes.

