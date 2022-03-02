New Delhi: If you are a dog lover, here is some good news that is guaranteed to make you smile. In Noida, there will soon be designated space or park to walk your dogs. This dog park in Noida’s Sector 137 is likely to open in May. The pet owners can take their dogs for walking and stretching at this park.Also Read - Noida Admin Urges Residents to Share Info on Locals Stranded in Ukraine, Shares Officials' Contacts. Check List Here

According to a report by the Times of India, the park is expected to cost Rs 2 crore that will be built on a two-acre plot. This special dog park is likely to have "walking tracks, swings, green patches and a splash pool".

"About 40 per cent of work on the upcoming park is complete," Indu Prakash, the officer on special duty (OSD), was quoted as saying in the report.

The park will also have a trainer, a veterinarian and a cafe that will serve dog food. “While the trainer will be available for a fixed fee, the services of the vet can be used for vaccination and to treat minor ailments or injuries. The canteen will serve food for dogs. Pet owner can also bring in their food to feed the dogs. We are planning to make the park ready for the public by end of April and open it to the public in the first week of May,” Prakash said.

On November 3 last year, the park was commissioned on demand by the residents.