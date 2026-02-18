Good news for 20 million Indians as Microsoft announces USD 50 billion investment for AI integration; they will be trained for…

Home

AI Investment: Microsoft Vice Chairman Brad Smith announces a massive investment of USD 50 billion for the global south. Scroll down to read what it means.

Microsoft Investment: Microsoft Vice Chairman Brad Smith has announced that the company will invest USD 50 billion this decade for inculcating AI in the countries in the global south. He mentioned the five-part program to scale AI in several countries. Smith stated that in India, the program will function through Microsoft Elevate for Educators and will aid teachers in great numbers across the schools. The announcement comes at a time when the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is going on in New Delhi in which leaders like the French President Emmanuel Macron and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak have also participated.

Statement of Microsoft Vice President Brad Smith

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith on X wrote, “Today in New Delhi, we’re sharing that

@Microsoft is on pace to invest USD $50 billion by the end of the decade to help bring AI to countries across the Global South. Our five-part program is designed to make AI diffusion real at scale, so communities have what they need to access AI, trust it, and apply it to local priorities, with progress they can track. In India, that includes training 5.6 million people in 2025 and a goal to equip 20 million Indians by 2030, including through Microsoft Elevate for Educators, supporting two million teachers across 200,000+ schools.”

Today in New Delhi, we’re sharing that @Microsoft is on pace to invest USD $50 billion by the end of the decade to help bring AI to countries across the Global South. Our five-part program is designed to make AI diffusion real at scale, so communities have what they need to… pic.twitter.com/CEstwF2kO9 — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 18, 2026

India AI Summit 2026

The India AI Summit 2026 is happening in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. The aim of the AI summit is to bring global leaders and technical expertise under one roof to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. The announcement of Microsoft VP Brad Smith has come when the AI summit is going on.

Previous statements from executives

Recently, the Microsoft AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, in an interview with the Financial Times, dropped two major hints. First, the company’s mission is to build ‘superintelligence’ and train its own AI model efficiently, decreasing the reliance on other AI software. Second, the potential replacement of most white-collar jobs in the upcoming years due to the continuous advancement of artificial intelligence.

