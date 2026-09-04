Good news for 85,000 Punjab govt employees as state announces massive DA hike; details here

Punjab Cabinet Sub-Committee recommends increasing Dearness Allowance from 42% to 60% for around 85,000 post-July 2020 recruits.

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Dearness Allowance big update

Punjab DA hike: In a major relief for newly recruited staff, the Punjab government has announced plans to raise the Dearness Allowance (DA) for around 85,000 employees from 42 per cent to 60 per cent. Cabinet Minister Aman Arora shared on Friday that a three-member Cabinet Sub-Committee recommended the 18 percentage point hike to align their payouts with the Central pay matrix. The move primarily benefits employees recruited after July 17, 2020, whose basic salaries are tied to the 7th Central Pay Commission matrix rather than Punjab’s traditional pay scale.

Key Beneficiaries: Covers around 85,000 state employees hired after July 17, 2020. Read more: Punjab Government Announces DA Hike For Employees; Details Herevernment Announces Dearness Allowance Hike For Employees; Details Here

DA Hike Details: Dearness Allowance will increase by 18 percentage points, shifting from 42 per cent to 60 per cent.

Pay Scale Pattern: Applies to personnel whose basic pay aligns with the Central government’s 7th Pay Commission matrix.

Exclusions: Excludes employees recruited prior to July 17, 2020, who continue to draw salaries under the Punjab Pay Commission matrix.

Next Steps: The recommendation by the Cabinet Sub-Committee will be submitted to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for final approval.

The move does not cover employees recruited before July 17, 2020, who are paid as per the Punjab Pay Commission’s matrix.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Arora said the decision was taken by a three-member Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising him, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Social Security Minister Dr Baljit Kaur.

What has Punjab government announced on Punjab DA hike?

The recommendation will now be sent to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for final approval, he said.

Arora said the move addresses salary disparity between employees recruited before July 2020, who continue to be governed by Punjab’s historically higher pay structure, and those recruited later under the Central pay pattern, with salaries much lower.

Arora, the industries and commerce minister, said the disparity stems from the change in pay structure for post-July 2020 recruits, approved by the then Punjab Cabinet in December 2020.

“This created two broad categories: existing employees governed by Punjab’s higher pay structure and post-2020 recruits whose entry pay scales are based on the Central government’s 7th CPC pattern,” he added.

“Employees recruited before July 2020 continue to benefit from Punjab’s higher basic pay scale. Employees recruited post-July 2020 were brought under the Central Pay Scale pattern but continued to receive Punjab’s DA at 42 per cent. This distinction could not be ignored,” Arora said.

The Mann government will give them a “Janmashtami gift” as the three-member Cabinet Sub-Committee has decided to raise their DA from 42 to 60 per cent, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)