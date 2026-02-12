Good news for artisans of Delhi as beneficiaries to gain access to global markets; what is Delhi government’s CM Skill Development Scheme?

Home

As per the scheme of the Delhi government, each artisan will have an e-catalogue created with their profile, photographs, and product details.

New Delhi: In a matter of good news for the artisans of Delhi, the government of Delhi has announced a new scheme named CM Skill Development Scheme where beneficiaries will undergo 12 days (96 hours) of structured training, which will include a two-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP). Under the scheme, beneficiaries will undergo 12 days (96 hours) of structured training, which will include a two-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP). To ensure personalised guidance, training will be conducted in small batches of 35-45 participants.

“For years, they have strengthened society with their craftsmanship. But in changing times, they also need modern training and direct market access. This scheme will ensure that they not only sustain themselves in the new economy, but truly progress with upgraded skills and access to digital platforms,” she said.

What Rekha Gupta said about CM Skill Development Scheme

Referring to the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026’, the Chief Minister noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described skill development as a cornerstone of nation-building. The Union Budget 2026-27, she added, has also placed strong emphasis on connecting artisans to global markets, along with branding, training, and quality enhancement.

“Delhi is carrying that vision forward. We are linking skills directly to dignified livelihoods,” she said.

How will CM Skill Development Scheme help Delhi artisans?

Upon completion, each beneficiary will receive a stipend of ₹4,800 (₹400 per day), along with ₹100 per day towards meals. Participants will also be provided essential toolkits after training, including foot-operated sewing machines where required.

A key feature of the scheme is digital onboarding where each artisan will have an e-catalogue created with their profile, photographs, and product details. These will be uploaded on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, giving their products visibility not only across India but also in international markets.

Recognising Existing Skills through RPL

The scheme also incorporates Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), which will formally certify the skills and experience of traditional artisans already engaged in their crafts. This certification will open doors to better income opportunities and help them integrate into the formal economy.

CM Skill Development Scheme: Eligibility

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Only one member per family will be eligible for the scheme. Government employees and their family members will not qualify. Aadhaar-based identification and verification will be mandatory at the time of enrolment.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the entire process will be closely monitored to maintain training quality and ensure that beneficiaries receive full support.

“This scheme turns the vision of a developed India into action. By directly linking skills with employment and income, we are ensuring that every artisan gets both opportunity and respect,” she said.

