New Delhi: Following speculations and rumours doing the rounds on social media that the Centre may lower the retirement age of central government employees, the Centre has clarified that no such plan in this effect exists.

Currently, the retirement age in most of the central government services is 60 years. For professors and doctors, however, it’s 65 years. It was rumoured that the department of personnel and training (DoPT)was mulling a change in this rule and retire employees who have completed 33 years of service or who have reached 60 years of age — whichever is earlier.

It was also said that the move was aimed to ease the current unemployment situation.

According to a TOI report, a senior government official has clarified that there is no such proposal. The idea was never discussed and no paper has been moved in this regard.

There is no need to bring in such a change, the official said, as the existing pension riles provide for review of service of a central government employee after 30 years of service or at 50/55 years. Underperformers are offered compulsory retirement.

The rumour, it is believed, must have its roots in an order issued by the Centre in which it has asked all ministries to provide a complete list of cadre-wise and grade-wise posts, total strength and vacancies by September 30. The DoPT has sought information on educational qualifications and training received by the officials.

It may be noted that the Economic survey 2018-19, on the contrary, emphasised on the need for an increase in the retirement age as life expectancy rates in India are rising. “Given that life expectancy for both males and females in India is likely to continue rising, increasing the retirement age for both men and women going forward could be considered in line with the experience of other countries,” the document said.

In 1998, the Cente increased the retirement age from 58 to 60 years.