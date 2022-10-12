New Delhi: The Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility available to central government employees has been extended by two more years if they visit Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Northeast. Not only this, those government employees who are not eligible for air travel have also been allowed to travel by air to these states. They can travel in economy class by any airline directly from their headquarters to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Northeast.Also Read - DA Arrear Big Update: Money Likely To Be Credited In Accounts Of Lakhs Of Employees By November

Under the LTC scheme, eligible central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journeys, besides paid leave, when they avail LTC. The Personnel Ministry has issued an order stating that the LTC scheme has been extended for a period of two years from September 26, 2022 to September 25, 2024.

At the same time, the employees have also been warned that any misuse of LTC will be taken seriously and appropriate action will be taken under the Employees Rules. It is worth noting that in the year 2020 also, the central government had extended the period of this facility for two years.