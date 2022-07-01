New Delhi: The Department of Personnel & Training on Friday ordered the mass promotion of more than 8,000 Central government employees from Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) & Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS). Notably, all these three services – CSS, CSSS and CSCS – form the backbone of the central secretariat’s administrative functioning.

Announcing the government’s decision, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said, “It was disheartening to see government employee attaining retirement from service without getting his due promotion. Thanks PM @narendramodi ji for the kind decision… #DoPT orders mass promotion of more than 8,000 Central Govt Employees from #CSS, #CSSS & #CSCS cadres.”

Central Govt Employees Promotion: Here Are The Details