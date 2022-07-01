New Delhi: The Department of Personnel & Training on Friday ordered the mass promotion of more than 8,000 Central government employees from Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) & Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS). Notably, all these three services – CSS, CSSS and CSCS – form the backbone of the central secretariat’s administrative functioning.
Announcing the government’s decision, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said, “It was disheartening to see government employee attaining retirement from service without getting his due promotion. Thanks PM @narendramodi ji for the kind decision… #DoPT orders mass promotion of more than 8,000 Central Govt Employees from #CSS, #CSSS & #CSCS cadres.”
Central Govt Employees Promotion: Here Are The Details
Of the total of 8,089 promoted employees:-
- 4,734 are from Central Secretariat Service (CSS)
-327 promotions are in the post of Directors
-1,097 promotion in the post of Deputy Secretary
-1,472 promotion in the post of Section Officers
- 2,966 from Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS)
– 157 Principal Staff Officers
– 153 Senior Principal Private Secretaries
– 1,208 Principal Private Secretaries, among others, in the Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service.
- 389 from Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS)
This is not the first time the government has announced such mass promotion. In 2019, approximately 4,000 officers had received promotions in three services—Central Secretariat Service, Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service, Central Secretariat Clerical Service.