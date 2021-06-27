New Delhi: In a news that will brief huge relief to the children in the age group of 12 to 18 years, the Centre has informed the Supreme Court that pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila has concluded the clinical trials of its vaccine for the aforesaid age group and the shots will be available soon. The development comes as a great relief for children as India anticipates the possible third wave of Covid-19, which experts have warned may affect the kids primarily. Also Read - How is Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D Covid Vaccine Different From Others? All You Need to Know

“It is submitted that Zydus Cadila which is developing DNA vaccines has concluded its clinical trial for between the age group of 12 to 18 years of age and subject to the statutory permissions, the same may be available in near future for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years of age,” the Centre told the top court in an affidavit filed on COVID management.

Meanwhile, the Central government also told the Court that efforts are on to vaccinate India’s entire adult population against Covid-19 by December 31 this year. In the affidavit, the Centre also admitted that the vaccine procurement policy was changed after states and smaller private hospitals complained of difficulty in getting the jabs.

Saying that the country would need 186 to 188 crore doses of Covid vaccines to inoculate 93-94 crore people aged 18 and above, the Centre added that 51.6 crore of those doses will be made available by July 31.

The Centre said it plans to procure 135 crore doses of the various Covid-19 vaccines between August and December of this year. This will include 50 crore doses of Covishield, 40 crore doses of Covaxin, 30 crore doses of BioE’s jab, 10 crore doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and five crore doses of Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud had slammed the Centre’s Covid vaccination policy, describing as “prima facie arbitrary and irrational” allowing states and private hospitals to charge those in the 18-44 age group while the jabs were offered free for groups in the first two phases, and ordered its review.