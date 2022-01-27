Gurugram: Here comes a piece of good news for the daily commuters in Gurugram. The passengers will soon be able to get real-time information on the arrival and departure of city buses at bus queue shelters in Gurugram. This was announced by Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma during the Republic Day event organised at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium Sector-38 of Gurugram.Also Read - Haryana Makes 75% Reservation in Private Jobs MUST For People of State

Giving details, the minister said to improve the public transport system in the city, 100 minibuses will be added to the current fleet. Also Read - Haryana Imposes Fresh Restrictions In 8 More Districts Till January 19. Full Guidelines Here

He also talked about the expansion plans of metro connectivity in Gurugram and said that recently the government has accepted the proposal of 28 km metro network expansion and sent it to the Centre and got its in-principle approval. Also Read - Haryana: Landslide At Bhiwani Mine Leaves Several Dead, Dozen Trapped

Further, he added that the transport department will soon install digital display boards, called passenger information systems (PIS), at different bus queue shelters spread across the city.

Currently, the city bus service run by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has a fleet of 189 buses plying on 30 different routes.

The officials said around 32 possible routes have been identified for minibuses after consulting public representatives and others.

The offices said PIS will soon be installed at bus queue shelters. It would help the passengers in getting real-time information about the location of the public transport, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)