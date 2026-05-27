Good news for commuters on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor; NCRTC to run 10 additional trips introduced during peak hours

According to the NCRTC, under the new timetable, 10 additional train trips will be operated during the morning rush hours, from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

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New Delhi: In view of the continuously rising number of passengers in Delhi-NCR, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has significantly expanded train services on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor during peak hours. The Corporation has announced the introduction of 10 additional Namo Bharat train trips between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South. Prior to this, 8 additional train trips were also added just last week. In total, these 18 new trips will now provide enhanced convenience to passengers.

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10 Additional Train Trips During Morning Rush Hours

According to the NCRTC, under the new timetable, 10 additional train trips will be operated during the morning rush hours, from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Similarly, during the evening peak hours—from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM—8 additional trains will be run. The objective of this initiative is to reduce passenger waiting times, increase seat availability, and make the commute smoother and more comfortable.

Relief From Overcrowding And Long Waiting Periods

The Namo Bharat service will be of greatest benefit to daily office commuters, students, and regular travellers. The continuously increasing train frequency will provide relief to people from overcrowding and long waiting periods. Passenger confidence in the Delhi-Meerut corridor is steadily growing, and currently, approximately one lakh passengers are utilizing the Namo Bharat service every day.

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Namo Bharat Trains Providing Wide-Ranging Services

The NCRTC states that Namo Bharat trains have emerged as a fast, safe, reliable, and state-of-the-art regional transport option. These days, temperatures in several parts of the NCR—including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut—are hovering around 45 degrees Celsius. Amidst the scorching heat and heatwaves, the fully air-conditioned Namo Bharat trains are providing much-needed relief to passengers. Commuting via road is becoming increasingly challenging due to rising traffic congestion and the intense heat. In this context, the Namo Bharat trains are not only providing fast and comfortable travel but are also encouraging people to opt for public transport instead of private vehicles. This will also contribute to environmental conservation and pollution control.