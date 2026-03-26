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Good news for Delhi as commercial LPG supply increases by 50 per cent amid West Asia conflict; details inside

Good news for Delhi as commercial LPG supply increases by 50 per cent amid West Asia conflict; details inside

The commercial LPG supply in Delhi gets increased by the government. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Good news for Delhi as commercial LPG supply increases by 50 per cent amid West Asia conflict (Image: AI generated)

LPG Supply: As concerns over LPG availability are escalating, the Delhi government has announced a significant increase in the supplies of commercial LPG cylinders in the capital city. The Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sarsa confirmed that the allocation has now been raised from almost 20 per cent to 50 per cent. This figure marks a significant increase in the daily supply of LPG. The number of commercial LPGs has now taken a stark increase from almost 1,800 per day to almost 4,500 daily. This comes from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as they aim to ensure that an uninterrupted supply reaches major sectors.

How will this move relieve businesses?

The increased LPG supply is expected to greatly benefit the hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and food processing units, along with the dairy businesses. They greatly depend upon the commercial LPG. According to the ministry, the largest share of allocation is almost 3,375 cylinders daily, which has been spared for these sectors. Alongside, special arrangements have also been ensured for the migrant workers. In a major step, almost 684 small cylinders of almost 5 kg will be given to support the cooking needs.

Govt assures for no LPG shortage

The Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sarsa also mentioned that there’s no LPG shortage in Delhi. In addition, he urged the residents not to believe in any kind of rumours on the same. He added that the government stands extremely prepared and is working to provide smooth availability to all sectors. He said that under CM Rekha Gupta’s leadership in Delhi and PM Modi’s guidance nationally, the continuous supply is being provided for the essential services and industries.

Strict action against black marketing

The Delhi government has also established almost 70 enforcement teams across the city. These teams are expected to monitor the supply and LPG cylinder distribution in Delhi. The officials have warned that strict action will be taken against the individuals who are found involved in the illegal activities related to LPG cylinders, including black marketing and hoarding.

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This step is coming as a major relief for the businesses that were worried about the disruptions caused by LPG amid the West Asia conflict. The government is also planning to maintain greater stability in the supply chain and LPG prices through higher allocation and strict monitoring.

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