Good news for Delhi-Noida-Greater Noida commuters as Delhi Metro card can now be used in Noida Metro

Noida Metro’s Aqua Line is upgrading its AFC gates to accept Delhi Metro cards and One Nation One Card for seamless travel.

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Delhi Noida metro news: In a matter of good news for commuters traveling between Noida and Greater Noida, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is set to revamp its entire Aqua Line into a seamless, high-tech transit network. Under a new upgrade plan, all 21 stations will feature modern Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates, bringing an end to the hassle of managing separate travel cards. With the introduction of the new facility, passengers can soon travel directly using the ‘One Nation One Card’ (NCMC) and their existing Delhi Metro cards. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent plan for seamless travel between Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida metro.

‘One Nation One Card’ (NCMC) for Delhi-Greater Noida travel

The NMRC is investing roughly ₹23 crore into replacing around 200 old AFC gates with state-of-the-art technology to match NCMC guidelines. Official tenders have been floated, with eligible agencies invited to apply online until July 30, 2026. Beyond installation, the chosen agency will oversee the technical maintenance and upkeep of these upgraded gates for four years.

Also read: Delhi metro Alert: Blue Line service between Anand Vihar and Vaishali station disrupted

Once operational, this initiative will dramatically simplify daily travel for thousands of office-goers and local residents across the Delhi-NCR region. Commuters will no longer need to stand in long queues for paper coupons or purchase region-specific metro cards, making cross-network transfers quicker and far more convenient.

DMRC to study double-decker Metro-flyover corridor between Keshav Puram, Rohini Sec 34

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will undertake a feasibility study to develop an integrated double-decker flyover-cum-Metro corridor along the proposed 16.5-km Keshav Puram-Rohini Sector 34 route under Phase V(B) of the Delhi Metro network.

Also read: New metro line to be built between Delhi and Gurugram, making travel from Rajiv Chowk easier | Check details

The proposed consultancy, estimated to cost around Rs 2.08 crore, will examine the feasibility of constructing Metro infrastructure on the upper deck and an elevated road or flyover on the lower deck to ease traffic congestion along the corridor, according to a document, a report by PTI news agency said.

The DMRC said the study will assess alignment options, traffic and transport demand, structural and construction feasibility, utility constraints and commercial viability of the integrated corridor. It will also evaluate the need for loops, ramp-in and ramp-out facilities, cloverleafs, directional ramps and other road infrastructure at major intersections.

(With inputs from agencies)