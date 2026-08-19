Good news for Delhi residents as CM Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new electric buses from Delhi University Sports Complex; check routes

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, today flagged off 200 new electric buses from the Delhi University Sports Complex, taking Delhi’s electric bus fleet to nearly 5,000 buses. The event was attended by MLA Shri Surya Prakash Khatri, along with senior officials and other dignitaries.
The occasion also marked a significant step towards safer, more convenient and inclusive mobility for women with the launch of 56 dedicated Ladies Special Electric Bus Services connecting major colleges, including Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Gargi College, Hansraj College and SGGSCC.
The Delhi Government also inaugurated the Delhi–Karnal Inter-State Electric Bus Service and a public EV charging station at Rajghat Depot-1.
These initiatives further strengthen Delhi’s clean mobility ecosystem and reflect the Government’s commitment towards sustainable transport, better connectivity, safer mobility for women and improved ease of travel for citizens.
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