Good news for Delhi residents as CM Rekha Gupta flags off 50 new zero-emission electric buses

The new electric buses will enhance public transportation, reduce emissions and provide commuters with a cleaner and more convenient travel experience.

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Delhi E-bus service

Delhi–Rewari e-bus service: In a matter of good news for the residents of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today flagged off 50 new zero-emission electric buses and launched the Delhi-Rewari interstate e-bus service, further strengthening Delhi’s clean and sustainable public transport network. She also inaugurated the Tehkhand Automated Testing Station and dedicated Public EV Charging Stations at Hasanpur and Ghazipur. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Delhi-Rewari e-bus service.

Big update on Delhi–Rewari e-bus service

The new electric buses will enhance public transportation, reduce emissions and provide commuters with a cleaner and more convenient travel experience. The Delhi–Rewari e-bus service will improve NCR connectivity, while the Automated Testing Station and EV charging facilities will strengthen vehicle safety and electric mobility infrastructure.

MP Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Delhi Cabinet Minister Dr. Pankaj Singh were also present on the occasion. The Delhi Government remains committed to developing a modern, safe and future-ready transport ecosystem for citizens.