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  • Good news for Delhi residents as govt launches PM Surya Ghar portal; rooftop solar subsidy up to Rs 1.56 lakh

Good news for Delhi residents as govt launches PM Surya Ghar portal; rooftop solar subsidy up to Rs 1.56 lakh

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Delhi PM Surya Ghar' portal offering up to Rs 1.56 lakh combined solar subsidy.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: September 21, 2026, 9:57 PM IST
Good news for Delhi residents as govt launches PM Surya Ghar portal; rooftop solar subsidy up to Rs 1.56 lakh
Delhi govt scheme

New Delhi: In a matter of good news for the residents of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the dedicated ‘Delhi PM Surya Ghar’ registration portal under the national PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on Monday, September 21, 2026. Designed to streamline rooftop solar installations across residential households in the capital, the initiative pairs central financial support with a state incentive, making Delhi the first union territory to offer a 100% matching subsidy for green energy adoption. Here are all the details you need to know about the ‘Delhi PM Surya Ghar’ policy of Delhi government.

Scheme Profile & Financial Subsidies

Parameter Scheme Details
Portal Launched ‘Delhi PM Surya Ghar’ Registration Portal
System Capacity Scope Up to 3 kW (Kilowatt) Rooftop Solar Installations
Central Government Subsidy Up to ₹78,000
Delhi Government Subsidy Matching grant of ₹78,000
Total Combined Subsidy Up to ₹1.56 lakh per household

The portal, solar.delhi.gov.in, will allow consumers to register for rooftop solar systems and access information on subsidies, authorised vendors and complaints. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Read more: ‘Students should not have to worry about accommodation,’ says CM Rekha Gupta as Delhi government set to build hostels for 10,000 students

Domestic consumers using up to 400 units of electricity a month will be eligible for rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW without upfront payment, according to the government.

The scheme also covers group housing societies and households with smaller rooftops. The subsidy for solar installations in common areas of group housing societies has been increased from ₹2,000 to ₹11,000 per kW.

The government is also encouraging systems of up to 2 kW for homes with limited rooftop space. For consumers in the 0–200 unit category, the government has announced an additional incentive linked to reducing electricity consumption after installing solar panels.

The government said authorised vendors will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the systems for the first five years. The government aims to provide rooftop solar systems to around 2.30 lakh families and expand the use of clean energy across Delhi.

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative would help Delhi move towards becoming a “Solar Capital” while allowing households to reduce their electricity costs and potentially generate income from solar power.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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