Good news for Delhi residents as Rekha Gupta govt opens public toilet with dedicated amenities for Divyangjan in Shalimar Bagh

A newly constructed public toilet block at Labour Chowk, Singalpur Village, Shalimar Bagh has been opened by the Delhi government.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/good-news-for-delhi-residents-as-rekha-gupta-govt-opens-public-toilet-with-dedicated-amenities-for-divyangjan-in-shalimar-bagh-8523985/ Copy

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: In a significant good news for the residents of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today dedicated a newly constructed public toilet block at Labour Chowk, Singalpur Village, Shalimar Bagh, further strengthening civic amenities for residents and daily commuters in the area. Designed to meet the needs of a growing metropolitan city, the facility is equipped with dedicated amenities for Divyangjan and includes a caretaker arrangement to ensure better maintenance, accessibility and convenience for users.

Good news for residents for Delhi

The Delhi Government is committed to providing clean, accessible and modern civic infrastructure across the city. Through coordinated efforts of various departments, the government continues to enhance public facilities and improve the quality of life for citizens across every neighbourhood of Delhi.

This initiative reflects the local administration’s broader push toward creating a cleaner, more accessible city environment, ensuring that public infrastructure in Delhi effectively serves every section of the community without barrier or compromise.