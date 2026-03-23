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Good news for Delhi residents: CM Rekha Gupta shares big updates on Delhi pollution control, government schools and hospitals in Economic Survey 2026; check details

Good news for Delhi residents: CM Rekha Gupta shares big updates on Delhi pollution control, government schools and hospitals in Economic Survey 2026; check details

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced major updates with respect to Atal canteens, Delhi government schools and hospitals.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Good news Delhi: In a big update for residents Delhi residents, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reiterated her government’s commitment to the vision of a ‘Developed Delhi, Green Delhi,’ stating that Budget 2026-27 would be a significant step towards fulfilling the aspirations of nearly 30 million residents of the capital. While announcing the Delhi Economic Survey, the Delhi CM mentioned several important issues for the national capital.

In the recent big development for the Union Territory, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government’s second budget, scheduled to be presented on Tuesday, would accelerate Delhi’s development. She noted that it would not only strengthen infrastructure but also improve the overall quality of life for residents.

“The budget aims to move Delhi towards becoming a city where citizens have access to better healthcare, quality education, robust infrastructure, and a clean and green environment,” she said.

Delhi Economic Survey 2026 major highlights:

1. Public Distribution network of GNCTD comprising of 1953 Fair Price Shops (FPS) across the Delhi catering to 72.21 lakh beneficiaries through 17.18 lakh digital food security cards as on 31st March 2025. These food security cards are Aadhar enabled.

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2. Financial assistance of Rs. 2500/- per month is provided to senior citizens at the age of 70 years and above. For senior citizens having age between 60-69 years, it is 2000/- per month. Additional assistance of Rs. 500/- per month is provided to the beneficiaries of SC/ST/Minorities category (age between 60-69 years) The financial assistance of ₹ 2500/- per month to ‘persons with special needs’ and ‘women in distress’ is also being provided.

3. Number of Beds in Govt. Hospitals under H & FW Department, GNCT of Delhi increased from 12464 in 2020 to 15659 in December, 2025.

4. The Delhi government has established 75 CM SHRI Schools under the Directorate of Education from Academic Session 2025–26. It marks a transformative step towards educational excellence and equity. These are envisioned as pace-setting, future-ready institutions, aligned with NEP 2020.

5. The government has been consistently trying to ensure equitable availability of clean water supply to all households, treatment of both wastewater and solid waste to a high proportion of the volume generated and treatment of all industrial effluents. One of the important Sustainable Goal under SDG-6 is “Availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all”.

6. Manufacturing sub-sector is the major contributor in the secondary sector in the economy of Delhi. GSVA from manufacturing is estimated at ₹45930 Crores and ₹50144 Crores at current prices during 2024-25and 2025-26 respectively with respective annual growths of 6.30% and 9.18% over previous year’s.

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