Home

News

Good news for Delhi residents as govt plans underpass near Sagarpur, 4-km stretch to get relief from traffic; details inside

Good news for Delhi residents as govt plans underpass near Sagarpur, 4-km stretch to get relief from traffic; details inside

The new flyover is expected to connect the Sagarpur red light to the present Sagarpur flyover, which may begin from the D-block of Janakpuri.

Representational Image

The capital city of India has been suffering from the problem of traffic congestion for a long time. Now, the Delhi government is planning to solve the issue near the Sagarpur area. The government has planned to make two underpasses on Pankha Road. The underpass is being proposed for the stretch from Sagarpur red light to Mayapuri Metro station to make the area free from traffic problems.

What’s in the proposed plan?

The officials have stated that the project will cover Seva Marg and Satguru Ram Singh Marg. The combined stretch is nearly 4.3 kilometres. Alongside, it includes the construction of a flyover and two underpasses near the Sagarpur signal. This will greatly solve the problem of traffic congestion.

The underpass is to be built for the vehicles that move from Janakpuri or Dabri to Mayapuri. The plan will provide direct access to the proposed flyover. In addition, one more underpass is being planned to combat the traffic issue from Mayapuri through the merging of the flyover with the Sagarpur flyover.

Also Read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Big Update: India’s biggest highway project delayed, deadline revised to…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Problem of traffic congestion in the stretch

The officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) added that the stretch between Sagarpur Red Light and Lajwanti Garden on Seva Marg is almost 900 metres long. In addition, the stretch is almost 25 metres wide.

Alongside, the stretch of Satguru Ram Singh Marg from the Lajwanti Garden flyover to Mayapuri Metro station is almost 30.48 metres wide. It simultaneously faces the issue of traffic congestion because of the Mayapuri Junk Market. These parameters together cause traffic congestion in the area.

Also Read: Bihar Jharkhand Expressway update: New route to connect Nepal’s Pashupatinath to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand; check route details

Signal-free corridor

Not just underpasses, but a flyover is also in the plans. The flyover is expected to connect the Sagarpur red light to the present Sagarpur flyover, which may begin from the D-block of Janakpuri. In addition, the officials are planning to decrease the red lights on Pankha Road between Uttam Nagar Terminal and Dabri Mor. If the proposed plan is put into execution, it may greatly solve the problem of traffic congestion in some areas, which will serve as a great relief for the commuters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.