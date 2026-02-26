Good news for Delhiites as Delhi govt launches underground cabling project to transform Chandni Chowk; details here

Home

The objective is to transform this historic area into a well-planned, tourism-friendly and commercially vibrant zone.

Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has inaugurated several new projects in the capital aimed at preserving its historic heritage while strengthening Delhi’s power infrastructure. In the recent development, the Chief Minister launched the project to place overhead electricity cables underground in the Chandni Chowk area, enhancing the locality’s visual appeal and improve the safety and reliability of power supply.

Delhi CM lays down foundation stone for multiple projects

In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a 66/11 kV GIS grid sub-station at Mandoli and four Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects at Shivalik, Dwarka and Goyla Khurd. She stated that the Delhi Government is committed to advancing development while safeguarding heritage, ensuring that modern and efficient facilities are provided across the capital. South Delhi MP Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, Councillor Suman Gupta and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Underground Cabling Project to enhance beauty of Chandni Chowk

To remove dangling overhead wires across 28 historic streets and lanes of Chandni Chowk, the Delhi Government and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have initiated a major project. At an estimated cost of approximately ₹159.75 crore, around 52.5 kilometres of overhead power lines will be laid underground. The project includes installation of 500 new feeder pillars, decorative street lighting poles, and the use of modern ‘digital twin’ technology for monitoring.

The work will be carried out in phases during night hours to minimise disruption to daily life and traffic movement. Around 10,000 consumers will directly benefit. The initiative is expected to reduce fire hazards and weather-related power disruptions, enhance safety, improve supply reliability and significantly beautify the historic precinct.

How will the new project help Chandni Chowk?

Through this project, the area will become safer, more organised and aesthetically refined. She described it as not just a power infrastructure upgrade, but a landmark step towards heritage conservation and smart infrastructure development.

She further stated that while an earlier assurance of ₹100 crore had been made for development works in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, the allocation could now rise to ₹1,000 crore based on emerging needs.

Redevelopment of 28 roads has already commenced under the current phase. The Chief Minister reiterated her commitment to the comprehensive development of Old Delhi. She noted that she has retained charge of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Board to ensure effective resolution of issues related to roads, parking, encroachments, public conveniences and other civic amenities. The objective is to transform this historic area into a well-planned, tourism-friendly and commercially vibrant zone equipped with modern infrastructure.

Mandoli Grid: Relief from Voltage Issues in North-East Delhi

A 66/11 kV GIS grid sub-station is being constructed at Mandoli with a capacity of 63 MVA. The project involves an investment of approximately ₹55.5 crore and is targeted for completion within 18 months. Around 1.5 lakh consumers are expected to benefit.

Residents of Mandoli, Harsh Vihar, Bank Colony and adjoining areas will receive more stable and reliable electricity supply. Key institutions such as Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Mandoli Jail and the DTC EV bus depot will also receive assured power. The commissioning of the grid will significantly reduce voltage fluctuations and frequent outages.

