Good news for Delhiites, CM inaugurates newly constructed 2-Lane Slip Road Bridge connecting Ghazipur Drain to Hindon Canal

Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government is committed to strengthening the city's road infrastructure and enhancing connectivity to ensure smoother, faster and more convenient travel for citizens.

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Good news for Delhites, CM inaugurates newly constructed 2-Lane Slip Road Bridge connecting Ghazipur Drain to Hindon Canal (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today inaugurated the newly constructed 2-Lane Slip Road Bridge connecting the Ghazipur Drain to the Hindon Canal. The project is expected to provide significant relief to lakhs of commuters from Kondli, Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur and adjoining areas by easing traffic congestion, reducing travel time and improving daily connectivity.

The inauguration was attended by Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, MLAs Ravinder Negi and Ravikant, District President Vijender Dhama, along with public representatives, senior officials, local residents and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government is committed to strengthening the city’s road infrastructure and enhancing connectivity to ensure smoother, faster and more convenient travel for citizens. She added that such infrastructure projects are aimed at improving the overall Ease of Living for every Delhiite.

In an X post, Gupta said the new connectivity will make commuting easier for lakhs of people in Kondli, Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur and surrounding areas, reduce traffic pressure, and help save time.

“Our effort is to ensure that the benefits of development in Delhi are directly visible in people’s daily lives. Through better roads, smoother traffic and modern connectivity, our government is continuously improving the Ease of Living for Delhi residents,” she said.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said Kondli and nearby areas had been facing traffic jams because the project had been lying incomplete for six years. After coming to power, the BJP government cleared the pending issues, including payment to the contractor, and completed the project, he said.