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Good news for Delhiites: CM Rekha Gupta flags off Saksham Yatra 2026, promotes grassroots innovation

Good news for Delhiites: CM Rekha Gupta flags off ‘Saksham Yatra 2026’, promotes grassroots innovation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flagged off 'Saksham Yatra 2026' in the national capital. She stated that with the initiative will provide a platform for grassroot ideas and innovation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags of the 'Saksham Yatra 2026'.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off ‘Saksham Yatra 2026,’ emphasising its role in fostering grassroots ideas and innovation. The Chief Minister said that with Delhi at its centre, the initiative will provide a platform for local ideas to grow, receive support, and create meaningful impact.

She also highlighted that such initiatives help bridge the gap between innovation and implementation, enabling community-driven solutions to flourish.

Delhi CM unveils city’s air pollution mitigation plan

Earlier, Gupta unveiled the Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan 2026, announcing a series of measures including strict enforcement of the “No PUC, No Fuel” rule, curbs on polluting vehicles and a push for cleaner transport and dust control.

Announcing the rollout of the plan, Gupta said the initiative builds on the government’s ‘historic’ Green Budget for 2026-27 and aims to translate clean air goals into measurable outcomes.

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The action plan, announced after a high-level review meeting held at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan, is aimed at tackling key sources of pollution such as vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activity, industrial discharge and biomass burning, officials said.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said clean air and environmental protection were now central to the government’s policy framework and would be backed by dedicated budgetary allocations and strict enforcement.

“This is not just a policy announcement, it is an enforcement-driven campaign powered by resources, technology and strict oversight,” she said.

Taking a tough stance on vehicular pollution, Gupta said the “No PUC (Pollution Under Control), No Fuel” rule would be strictly implemented with support from Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and digital tracking systems.

From November 1, entry of goods vehicles into the national capital will be restricted to those compliant with Bharat Stage (BS)-VI norms or powered by CNG or electricity, officials said.

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