Good news for Delhiites, DDA changes building regulations to prevent damage of buildings, owners can now…

The Delhi Development Authority has also established strict building regulations to prevent any damage to the buildings. Now, the DDA has made some changes to the rules related to flats and buildings, which will directly benefit the public.

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Good news for Delhiites, DDA changes building regulations to prevent damage of buildings, owners can now... (File)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has given a significant gift to flat owners living in its residential colonies. The authority has decided to relax some rules, providing significant relief to residents. The DDA has simplified the regulations regarding additions and alterations to homes. Under the revised policy, residents of DDA flats will now be able to make various modifications, including electric vehicle (EV) charging points, rooftop solar panels, and accessibility ramps for the disabled, with greater ease than before. The new system has been implemented with immediate effect. The process has also been divided into three categories, reducing unnecessary delays and administrative hassles.

The DDA has also permitted the use of temporary sloping roofs (terrace covers) and lightweight roofing materials and glazing. Simply informing the relevant authority will suffice. Rooftop solar panels for domestic use will be permitted based on prior approval, subject to compliance with regulations and Ministry of Energy guidelines. According to a Hindustan Times report, the revised policy also allows for some major modifications, including the replacement of kitchens, bathrooms, and toilets, the construction of a veranda by extending shared staircases to the rooftops, and the reconstruction of some single-story and duplex flats. However, such work will require prior DDA approval, proof of building safety, and adherence to other prescribed standards.

Installing window AC and water tank will be easy

According to the DDA’s new policy, flat owners will now be able to install EV charging points in designated parking spaces without prior permission, in accordance with central government guidelines. Furthermore, it will also be possible to construct lofts, install additional PVC water tanks, build ramps for disabled access, increase rooftop water storage capacity or install new tanks, convert windows into cabinets, and make necessary modifications to the flat to install exhaust fans or window air conditioners, subject to certain conditions. In some cases, the consent of other residents of the respective vertical block will also be required. Where applicable, proposals will need to be routed through the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) to ensure collective interests and the safety of the building.

Relief regarding courtyard too

The DDA has also clarified provisions regarding additional permanent construction. Upon approval, courtyards can be covered up to the first floor. If the courtyard on the lower floor is covered, upper-floor flat owners will also be able to construct on the terrace above it, following the approved layout, structural safety, and prescribed regulations. Construction of bathrooms and toilets in the rear courtyard is also permitted, subject to prescribed conditions.

An important feature of the new policy is the opportunity to regularize previously unauthorized constructions or modifications that meet the prescribed standards. If additional constructions or modifications fall within the scope of the revised rules, flat owners will be able to legalize them through the prescribed process.