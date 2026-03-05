Home

News

Good news for Delhites: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for foot over bridge near Ladakh Budh Vihar

Good news for Delhites: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for foot over bridge near Ladakh Budh Vihar

Good news for the families from Ladakh who have been residing in Delhi for many years in peace and goodwill.

Ladakh Budh Vihar monastry

New Delhi: In a significant development for the national capital, Delhi government led by CM Rekha Gupta laid the foundation stone for a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) to be constructed near Ladakh Budh Vihar on Outer Ring Road, Kashmere Gate, at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the project marks an important step towards fulfilling a long-standing demand of local residents. She noted that the bridge will enable citizens visiting Ladakh Budh Vihar and the Monastery Market to cross the road safely, making movement in the area more convenient and secure.

Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Delhi Government Cabinet Minister Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

The Chief Minister informed that the design of the bridge has been developed keeping Ladakhi architectural elements in mind, so that the structure not only provides modern facilities but also reflects the cultural identity and traditions of the area. She added that lifts will also be installed on the bridge to provide special convenience to the elderly, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women.

‘Delhi is the mirror of the nation’: says Delhi CM

The Chief Minister further said that Delhi is the mirror of the nation, where people from different states and cultures live together in harmony. Families from Ladakh have been residing in Delhi for many years in peace and goodwill, spreading the message of harmony and compassion through the teachings of Lord Buddha. She emphasised that the Delhi Government continues to work for the development and welfare of all communities while respecting their cultural traditions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She also assured that the government is seriously working towards resolving other issues in Ladakh Budh Vihar Colony. Necessary directions will be issued to the concerned departments for the development of the temple premises, addressing the issue of encroachments in the surrounding areas, and expanding civic facilities in the locality.

On the occasion, PWD Minister Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh stated that the construction of this Foot Over Bridge in the Ladakh Budh Vihar area is an important step towards ensuring the safety and convenience of residents.

Added that it will bring significant relief to local citizens, devotees, and visitors to the nearby market, PWD Minister Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh said that the Delhi Government is committed to developing such facilities across the capital to make everyday life safer and more convenient for citizens.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.