New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday conducted the first trial run of the Kolkata Metro train up to Dakshineswar temple along the city's North suburban region. Announcing about the trial run of the newly-constructed Noapara-Dakshineswar section, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Once ready, this will enhance connectivity, benefit lakhs of daily commuters and enable devotees to comfortable visit Dakshineswar Kali Temple."

According to an official, this 4-km stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar is mostly on elevated structure. Following successful trials, inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will be conducted as per rules before clearance is obtained for running commercial services in the section, added the official.

As per a report by the news agency PTI, the country’s first underground railway extends from Noapara to Kavi Subhash station on the busy north-south axis of the city over a length of 27.22 kms, with 15.70 kms of underground section. The Metro Railway has also decided to offer nine of its stations across its north-south axis and the East West Metro for branding to generate more non-fare revenue.

The stations which have been offered for branding are Belgachia, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Chandni Chowk, Phoolbagan, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee and the soon-to-be-inaugurated Baranagar. Salt Lake Sector-V and Salt Lake Stadium have already been co-branded, said the official.

Earnings of the loss-making Kolkata Metro have decreased owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health protocols, which have led to lower footfall compared to ordinary times.