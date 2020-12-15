New Delhi: As India continues to fight the deadly COVID-19 disease, the doctors of the nation have been working continuously for the past seven-eight months. Hence, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to consider granting a break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty. The SC also said that the continuous work might be affecting mental health of doctors. Also Read - 29000 Cold Chain Points, 41000 Deep Freezers: How is India Preparing For Mega Vaccine Drive | Key Points

A bench headed of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah, while hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the proper treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and mishandling of dead bodies in hospitals, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consider the suggestions of giving the doctors some break.

"It has come to our attention that doctors are working without any break. They are doctors, not poppers… You must give them a break after continuous service," the bench said.

“For the last seven-eight months, doctors have not been given any break and are continuously working. You (Solicitor General) take instruction and think over giving them some break. It must be very painful and might be affecting their mental health,” the bench added.

The solicitor general assured the bench that the government would consider the suggestion of the bench to grant some break to health workers engaged in COVID-19 duty.

During the hearing, Mehta said a similar order like the Gujarat High Court imposing community service mandate for violation of social distancing and mask protocols has been passed by Allahabad High Court and an appeal has been filed against it by the government.

Justice Bhushan also asked about the implementation of the mask-wearing protocol and social distancing measures. Mehta replied that only fines can be a deterrent and Rs 500 fine is not a deterrent enough. Mehta said that Gujarat has collected Rs 80 to 90 crores as fine.

The bench expressed shock that the Gujarat government has levied around Rs 90 crores fine for not wearing face masks, but has not been able to enforce the guidelines on COVID-19 to wear masks and social distancing.

The bench also perused the affidavit filed by the State governments and said that the affidavit do not say which hospitals have fire no-objection certificates.

“None of the states have stated the number of covid hospitals and whether there is any protocol being followed. Some of them talking about 2016,” said Justice MR Shah. The court then posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

Earlier, the top court had sought response from the Centre as well as states on issues ranging from adhering to COVID-19 guidelines on wearing of face masks and social distancing norms. It had also sought their responses on fire safety measures in hospitals after incidents of fire in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals.

Recently, it had also taken cognizance of the fire incident in a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot in which several patients had died, raising the issue of lack of proper fire safety measures in hospitals across the country. It had sought an inquiry report from the Gujarat government on the Rajkot incident and asked other states to file reports on fire incidents.

