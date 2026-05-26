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Good news for farmers as Gujarat government grants approval to sugarcane prices paid by sugar cooperative societies

Good news for farmers as Gujarat government grants approval to sugarcane prices paid by sugar cooperative societies

Following this amendment made by the Union Ministry of Cooperation, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel constituted a high-level committee at the State level to make recommendations on the matter.

Gujarat government grants approval to sugarcane prices paid by sugar cooperative societies

Gandhinagar; 26 May 2026: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, the State Government has taken an important decision in the interest of the cooperative sector and particularly sugarcane farmers. Providing details of this decision, Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Shri Jitubhai Vaghani stated that the State Government has granted official approval to the sugarcane prices paid by sugar cooperative societies to sugarcane farmers during the period from 2007-08 to 2014-15. This decision of the State Government will provide an estimated financial benefit of Rs. 1,500 crore to Gujarat’s sugar cooperative societies, directly benefiting more than two lakh farmers.

Providing the background of this decision, Minister stated that sugar societies across the country generally pay sugarcane farmers prices based on the FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) fixed by the Government of India. Gujarat’s cooperative sugar societies have ensured that farmers receive maximum benefits not only from sugar production but also from the income generated through various by-products such as molasses, ethanol, and power generation through co-generation. As a result, sugarcane farmers in Gujarat have consistently received higher prices compared to farmers in other states of the country.

Providing further details, the Cooperation Minister added that in the past, the Income Tax Department had treated the prices paid above the FRP as profit and issued tax demand notices to various sugar cooperative societies in Gujarat. Due to this complex issue related to the period from 2007-08 to 2014-15, Gujarat’s sugar cooperative societies were facing a potential financial burden of nearly Rs. 1,500 crore.

After Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi established a separate Ministry of Cooperation, a historic and significant amendment was made in the provisions of the Income Tax Act in 2023 through the efforts of the Union Ministry of Cooperation under the leadership of Union Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah. According to this amendment, a legal provision was introduced to recognise sugarcane prices approved by State Governments for Income Tax purposes.

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Following this amendment made by the Union Ministry of Cooperation, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel constituted a high-level committee at the State level to make recommendations on the matter. Responding positively to the report and recommendations submitted by this committee, the Gujarat Government has taken a revolutionary farmer-centric decision to officially approve the sugarcane prices paid by sugar cooperative societies to farmers during the period from 2007-08 to 2014-15, the Minister stated.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of sugar cooperative societies and farmers to the Prime Minister, the Union Cooperation Minister, and the Chief Minister for this decision, Minister Shri Vaghani clarified that the State Government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of the cooperative sector and farmers. Gujarat’s sugar cooperative societies are currently playing a significant role in the economic empowerment of farmers by making direct payments to more than two lakh sugarcane growers. This decision taken by the State Government will prove instrumental in further strengthening and enriching the foundation of the cooperative sector.

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