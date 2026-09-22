Good news for female commuters: Free travel now on express and deluxe buses too | Check who is eligible for the scheme

Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay reviewed preparations for the expanded Vettri Payanam scheme, offering free bus travel for women, ahead of its October 2, 2026 rollout. Here's a breakdown of the scheme's rules, covered routes, and the ETM ticketing system.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/good-news-for-female-commuters-free-travel-now-on-express-and-deluxe-buses-too-check-who-is-eligible-for-the-scheme-8529054/ Copy

Women will be allowed to travel on express buses for free in Tamil Nadu. Representational Image

Tamil Nadu’s Vettri Payanam Scheme, launching October 2, 2026, is expected to benefit close to 84.32 lakh women daily by extending free bus travel to express, deluxe, and ghat route services, on top of the ordinary municipal buses already covered.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has confirmed that Tamil Nadu will expand its free bus travel scheme, Vettri Payanam, across the state from October 2, following a high-level review meeting. The initiative aims to economically empower women and girl students by easing their access to education and employment opportunities. Officials say the scheme will also relieve working women and college-age girls of transportation costs and significantly improve their access to healthcare.

Also Read | Good news for Delhi residents as CM Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new electric buses from Delhi University Sports Complex; check routes

Who will benefit?

Government data shows the expanded scheme will benefit close to 8.432 million women every day. Of the total fleet run by state transport corporations, 12,692 buses, about 69 percent, have been set aside for the scheme, running a combined 165,312 single trips daily. That accounts for nearly 85 percent of all bus operations in the state.

Free travel facility will be available on THESE buses

Until now, the free travel facility was restricted to ordinary city and town buses. That’s changed; women can now travel free on express and deluxe buses within municipal limits, along with long-distance, hilly, and mofussil ordinary services, as well as ghat ordinary buses that run beyond 40 kilometres.

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra 2026: Route diversion on Delhi-Lucknow Highway, no entry for heavy vehicles; Roadways buses, cars to travel on…

On the ground, preparations are nearly complete. EVMs have already been fitted into all 12,692 buses, and officials have been asked to wrap up testing and verification of the system by September 25. A trial run across the state will follow on September 27, setting the stage for the scheme’s official launch on October 2.