Good News for Ghaziabad, Noida residents, IGL assures uninterrupted services for households amid global energy tensions

Indraprastha Gas Limited assures uninterrupted PNG and CNG supply despite global energy disruptions. The government prioritises domestic gas supply under the Natural Gas Supply Regulation Order 2026.

In a bid to calm consumers against the possibility of a looming LPG shortage following disruption in global fuel markets, Indraprastha Gas Limited said there would be no impact on supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for cooking and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transportation.

Following concerns over disruption in fuel supply owing to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, governments in several countries including India have assured that there is no impact on the domestic supply and demand fronts.

Government Stresses Supply Of PNG And CNG Is Mission Critical

State-run utility Indraprastha Gas Limited issued the statement following the government’s Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 notification dated March 9 which states that domestic PNG connections and CNG for transportation purpose have been declared as Schedule-I or mission critical sector.

Accordingly, the government said supply of gas for households using piped natural gas for cooking purposes and CNG for transport will not be impacted in the event of a disruption in global fuel markets.

Indraprastha Gas Says Supply To PNG Consumers, CNG-Filled Vehicles Will Not Be Disrupted

In a consumer-friendly message on social media, IGL stated, “We assure all our consumers that Indraprastha Gas is committed to providing uninterrupted gas supply and there is no need for panic buying.”

“There will be no impact on supply of piped cooking gas (PNG) to homes and CNG to automobiles because the government has made it mandatory for fuel supply to these segments to be maintained at any cost,” the statement added.

This came as concerns over shortage of cooking gas grew after the White House said petrol and diesel might not be excluded from sanctions if Russia further invades Ukraine.

Companies Assure Consumers Not To Panic Buy

Issuing similar assurances, petroleum companies had earlier urged consumers not to panic buy fuel or stock up on LPG cylinders as there is no disruption of supplies.

“There is sufficient LPG stock in the country and petroleum companies have adequate coastal storage facility to cater to any eventuality,” Indian Oil Chairman Sanjay Kr. Sinha had said.

Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.

