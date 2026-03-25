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Good news for India! 3rd satellite launch centre after Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu likely in THIS state soon; know location and key details

Good news for India! 3rd satellite launch centre after Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu likely in THIS state soon; know location and key details

After Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, India is expected to have a third satellite launch centre in Gujarat. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

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India is enhancing its presence in the space sector quite rapidly. In the recent development and update, a new spaceport is expected to be developed in Gujarat. This will become India’s third such centre after Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh and the upcoming one in Tamil Nadu. According to the Gujarat government, the location that has been proposed is near Gir Somnath, along the coast of the Arabian Sea.

Where will the new spaceport be built?

The Gujarat Minister of Science and Technology, Arjun Modhwadia, confirmed that a suitable location was identified near Gir Somnath. The place lies between Diu and Kodinar, which makes it somewhat strategically necessary for the satellite-based launches.

The special location was selected after the discussions with IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) were done. It is expected to promote the private partnership in the space sector of the country.

India’s third launch centre

At present, India is operating its main launch from the Sriharikota centre. Apart from this, there’s another launch centre, which is still under construction and is in Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu. As and when another spaceport in Gujarat is added, India will be aiming to increase the launch capacity and strengthen its position in the global space race.

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Gujarat’s plans for a big space

Not just the launch centre, Gujarat is planning a major “space park” near the region of Sanand. The park will most likely be spread across an area of 100 acres. The new development is aimed at attracting private companies in the sectors of space and technology. The reports are suggesting that a company named Azista Aerospace has already begun work worth Rs. 500 crore for the manufacturing of small satellites.

What does this mean?

If the project is approved for development purposes, the Gujarat spaceport will play a major role in increasing the satellite launch capabilities of India. In addition, the spaceport is expected to create several new opportunities in the domains of space technology, manufacturing, and jobs.

Spaceports in India

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) is in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, which stands as India’s primary spaceport and is operational. There’s another one under construction in Tamil Nadu.

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