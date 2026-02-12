Home

Good news for India as Indian Air Force to get 114 Rafale fighter jets, Centre approves Rs 325000000000 – Reports

Rafale Deal: In a significant development, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday gave the greenlight to the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets. This will significantly enhance the operational capability of the Indian Air Force, India Today TV reported citing defence sources. The approval of the mega deal, worth Rs 3.25 lakh crore, came days ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India.

According to sources, the Defence Acquisition Council has given Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the Rs 3.25 lakh crore Rafale deal. In February, the Defence Procurement Board cleared the proposal for the fighter jet acquisition, bringing talks with Dassault Aviation closer to a conclusion.

Rafale Deal Is Among India’s Largest Fighter Aircraft Procurements

It is to be noted that the Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal is one of the country’s largest fighter jet aircraft procurements. The IAF is dealing with a major squadron shortfall. Currently, the IAF is operating around 29 jet squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.

Rafale fighter jets are manufactured by the Dassault Aviation.

18 Rafale Jets Will Be Delivered In Fly-Away Condition

As per the deal, Dassault Aviation will deliver as many as 18 jets in fly-away condition, while the remaining 96 jets are planned to be assembled in the country. 80 percent of the jets are planned to manufacture domestically.

Dassault To Partner \ith Indian Private Sector Companies

As many as 88 single-seat and 26 twin-seat variants of the Rafale jets will be inducted in the IAF. Dassault Aviation is planning to join hands with Indian private companies for local manufacturing and support.

The IAF received its first five Rafale jets in July 2020. Currently, India has two Rafale squadrons – No. 17 “Golden Arrows” and No. 101 ‘Falcons’.

