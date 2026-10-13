Good news for India as Indian Army receives 450 Nagastra-1R kamikaze drones in largest-ever single consignment

Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd completed the delivery of 450 Nagastra-1R loitering munitions to the Indian Army, marking the largest single-consignment supply.

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Indian Army receives 450 Nagastra-1R kamikaze drones- Representational AI image

The Indian Army has received 450 Nagastra-1R loitering munitions in a single consignment, marking the largest supply of such weapons from a single manufacturer at one time.Procured under an emergency purchase agreement, the initial batch has been delivered to the Pulgaon Ammunition Depot following successful Pre-Delivery Inspections (PDI). This major delivery significantly strengthens the military’s operational capabilities, bolstering its strike readiness and precision attack options along strategic border sectors. Here are all the details you need to know about Nagastra-1R loitering munitions.

Nagastra-1R loitering munitions: Operational Capabilities

Precision Strike & Modes: Operating in “kamikaze mode,” the fixed-wing UAV uses GPS guidance to execute strikes with a 2-meter precision accuracy. Read more: New twist in flydubai case as questions rise over pill, restraint and all-male crew

Specifications: The 9-kilogram man-portable drone offers a 30-minute endurance, a 15 km range in man-in-loop mode and a 30 km range in autonomous mode, a report by India TV said.

Stealth Propulsion: Powered by an electric propulsion system, it generates a low acoustic signature, keeping it undetectable at altitudes over 200 meters.

Payload & Recovery: Equipped with day/night surveillance cameras and a 1-kilogram High Explosive Fragmenting Warhead for soft-skin targets, it features a parachute recovery mechanism to abort missions and allow multiple reuses.

Indigenization: Over 75% of the system is indigenous, with the complete 30-kilogram footprint carried in two rucksacks containing the Ground Control Station, Communication Control, Payload, and Pneumatic Launcher.

Nagastra-1R loitering munitions: System Specifications & Components

System Weight & Packaging: The entire system weighs 30 kilograms and is split across two rucksacks to be man-portable.

Drone Weight: The individual fixed-wing electric UAV weighs 9 kilograms.

Core Components: Comprises a Ground Control Station, Communication Control, Payload and a Pneumatic Launcher.

Development & Indigenization: Developed by Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL) in collaboration with Z-Motion Autonomous Systems Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, featuring over 75 per cent indigenous content.

Nagastra-1R loitering munitions: Flight & Strike Performance

Mode of Operation: Operates in a “kamikaze mode.”

Accuracy: GPS-enabled precision strikes with an accuracy of 2 meters.

Endurance: 30 minutes.

Range: 15 kilometres in man-in-loop mode and 30 kilometres in autonomous mode.

Stealth Capability: Electric propulsion system provides a low acoustic signature, making it undetectable by adversaries at heights above 200 meters.

Payload & Warhead: Equipped with day and night surveillance cameras and a 1-kilogram High Explosive Fragmenting Warhead designed to combat soft-skin targets.

Why Nagastra-1R kamikaze drones are bad news for Pakistan?

The Nagastra-1 presents a serious tactical threat to Pakistan by enabling stealthy, GPS-guided precision strikes up to 30 km deep with 2-meter accuracy. Flying undetected above 200 meters, these kamikaze drones can hunt and neutralize terror launchpads, infiltration groups and forward military posts along the border without exposing Indian troops to counter-fire.