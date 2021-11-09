New Delhi: Giving a piece of good news, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said over 96 countries have agreed to Mutual Acceptance of Vaccination Certificates. He also added that it is a reflection of worldwide acceptance of India’s vaccines and vaccination process.Also Read - West Bengal: Mamata Govt Decides To Life Night Curfew From These Districts For Two Days

He said that the WHO has included 8 vaccines in EUL (emergency use listing) so far. “We are happy 2 out of these are Indian vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield,” he said. Also Read - Post WHO Nod, UK to Add India's Covaxin to Approved Vaccine List from Nov 22

“Over 109 crore doses have been administered so far in the country. Under ‘Har ghar dastak’, healthcare workers are going to all houses to carry out the vaccination drive. And 96 countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield. You can see the list via CoWIN app,” he added. Also Read - Proof of Vax Required as Strict Mandate Takes Effect in LA

Reflecting worldwide acceptance of India’s vaccines and our vaccination process, 96 countries have agreed to Mutual Acceptance of Vaccination Certificates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo)#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bNF54ac7lj — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

He said that the Centre’s commitment to accelerate the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country has resulted in crossing the 100 Cr milestone in administration of doses on 21 October, 2021.

“The Centre continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world’s largest COVID vaccination program are accepted and recognized, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes,” he added.

The countries that have recognized India’s vaccines include Canada, The United States of America, Bangladesh, Mali, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Angola, Nigeria, Benin, Chad, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, The S1ovak Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Finland, Estonia, Romania, Moldova, Albania, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Austria, Montenegro, Iceland, Eswatini, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, Kyrgyz Republic, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Andorra, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Maldives, Comoros, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Peru, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Brazil, Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Columbia, Trinidad & Tobago, Commonwealth of Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Nepal, Iran, Lebanon, State of Palestine, Syria, South Sudan, Tunisia, Sudan, Egypt, Australia, Mongolia, Philippines.