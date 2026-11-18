Good news for Jharkhand government employees: Hemant Soren announces 3% dearness allowance hike; check key details here

Jharkhand government has announced a 3 per cent raise in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees. It will be applicable from July 1, 2026.

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Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand government employees are set to get a 3 percent raise in dearness allowance (DA) following the Council of Ministers approval of the same at a meeting at the Jharkhand Secretariat on Wednesday, and it will apply from July 1, 2026.

With this decision, employees’ DA moves from 60 to 63 percent. Those on the fifth and sixth pay scales also get a three percent increase from July 1, 2026, and pensioners and family pensioners will gain from the higher rate too.

Employees to get 41 holidays

The Cabinet has also cleared the 2027 holiday calendar for government offices. It lists 23 holidays under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act and 18 under executive orders, which comes to 41 public holidays for government employees, apart from the Sunday weekly off.

Also Read | Diwali gift for employees of Uttar Pradesh as Yogi govt announces DA hike; check new rates here

NHM’s tenure extended till 2027

The National Health Mission (NHM) will keep running until at least March 31, 2027, after its extension was approved. That means the health services and programmes under the Mission can carry on.

No new computer operators or data entry operators will be hired in the Secretariat and its affiliated offices, the Cabinet has decided. The Cabinet Secretary said the recently appointed assistant branch officers and junior clerks know computers and will take on that work.

Also Read | Diwali DA Hike: Gujarat government announces 3 percent dearness allowance hike, check key details here

DC’s permission mandatory for registration of land

Registering property in Jharkhand is about to get an extra step. The cabinet has approved changes to the Jharkhand Registration Rules 2022, and for immovable properties covered under the Tenancy Act, the district’s Deputy Commissioner must now give prior permission. Without that approval, land and property registration won’t go through. Some other parts of the registration process have been changed too.

Diwali gift for central govt employees as Modi govt approves DA hike ahead of Diwali

Central government employees have something to cheer about before Diwali. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) from July 1, 2026, taking it from 60% to 63% of basic pay, with a matching rise in Dearness Relief (DR) on basic pension. In all, 48.54 lakh employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners stand to gain. Here is what you need to know.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the decision to increase the DA and DR ahead of Diwali.The decision of the Union Cabinet is significant as it will benefit about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. However, for the government, it comes with a combined annual impact on the exchequer of Rs 10,016 crore.