Good news for Karnataka as PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Pink Line on Nov 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Metro’s 7.5-km Pink Line stretch on November 13, ending a six-month wait for South Bengaluru commuters.

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PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Pink Line Metro on Nov 13 (Photo @narendramodiX)

Bengaluru: In a massive win for Karnataka’s urban mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the 7.5-km elevated segment of the Bengaluru Metro Pink Line on November 13. Following a six-month hold for mandatory operational approvals, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya confirmed the launch, with BMRCL rolling out six initial trains to transform travel across South Bengaluru’s busiest corridors. The route has already received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), making it technically ready for operations. The BMRCL and the state government are expected to announce the official timetable and details of the inauguration programme shortly.

Route details on Pink Line connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara

The Pink Line spans a total length of 21.26 km, featuring a 13.76-km underground section and a 7.5-km elevated stretch. The elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere is fully completed and has secured safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). Metro operations will debut with Phase 1, covering six key stations along this finished stretch.

Big relief to commuters travelling along Bannerghatta Road and areas around IIMB

The launch of this stretch is expected to provide relief to commuters travelling along Bannerghatta Road and areas around IIMB, JP Nagar and Jayadeva Hospital, which frequently experience heavy traffic congestion, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. Traffic snarls stretching for several kilometres are common in these areas, especially during the rainy season.

The commencement of metro services is expected to ease congestion and provide commuters with an alternative mode of transport.Earlier, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had himself stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Bengaluru on November 15 to inaugurate the metro stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. However, the date has now been changed, and PM Modi will launch the Pink Line metro services on November 13 instead of November 15.

Feature Details Corridor Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara Total Length 21.26 km Underground Section 13.76 km Elevated Stretch (Completed) 7.5 km (Kalena Agrahara – Tavarekere) Phase 1 Operational Route Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere

Story highlights:

Launch Date: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the service on November 13.

Route Covered: Operations start on the 7.5-km elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere.

Fleet Rollout: BMRCL will initially run 6 trains along this newly opened segment.

Overcoming Delays: The launch resolves a 6-month wait caused by pending regulatory train operation approvals.

Source: The official announcement was made on Monday by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

(With inputs from agencies)