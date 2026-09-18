Good News for light travellers: Delhi Airport designates dedicated entry gates at all terminals — Check gate numbers here

Light travellers can now use dedicated entry gates at all Delhi airport terminals, allowing them to skip the check-in counters.

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Good News for light travellers: Delhi Airport designates dedicated entry gates at all terminals — Check gate numbers here| Image: Delhi Airport X

Light Travellers Get Dedicated Gates At Delhi Airport: Now light travellers don’t have to wait in long queues at the check-in counters as they have a dedicated entry at each terminal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the capital city. The Delhi airport has introduced the service – Express@DEL – for the convenience of light travellers. It was launched by Delhi airport deputy CEO Manomad Rai on Friday.

Light flyers who have completed their web check-in with an e-boarding pass and are carrying only hand baggage (no checked baggage) can use the new service to save their time.

Special Entry At 3 IGI Terminals

Flyers must note that all three airport terminals now have a special gate dedicated to the entry of light baggers. Passenger boarding from Terminal 1 can use Gate Number 5. Passengers boarding flights from T2 will have Gate Number 1. Those going to Terminal 3 can use Gate Number 2 for easy and fast check-ins.

Light travellers now have a dedicated entry at DEL. ✈️

Express@DEL is now live for passengers with hand baggage only or no baggage. Inaugurated at T1 Gate 5 by Mr. Manomay Rai, Dy. CEO, Delhi Airport. T1 – Gate 5 | T2 – Gate 1 | T3 – Gate 2#DelhiAirport #Express@DEL pic.twitter.com/pFb0xlI0OP — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 17, 2026

Here’s How Light Flyers Can Use The Express@DEL Service?

Passengers who are travelling with only a handbag can use the dedicated gate service by completing these mandatory formalities:

First, complete the web check-in and keep the e-boarding pass ready.

Go directly to the designated forecourt gate for the terminal.

Don’t go to standard check-in counters and directly proceed to security.

The centre has expanded its transhipment network.

Last month, the Delhi Airport brought four domestic and two international stations under the transhipment air cargo network. At these stations, re-screening of cargo will not be required.

Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu launched the first phase of the transhipment cargo framework at Delhi Airport Transhipment Excellence Centre, Terminal 2 on August 19.

Domestic-To-International Transhipment Network Expanded

In June, Proof of Concept for Domestic-to-International transhipment started on the Chennai-Delhi-Frankfurt sector. After receiving great response from the PoC, the Aviation Ministry stated that the network has been expanded to four additional domestic origin stations, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Additionally, two new international destinations, London and Copenhagen, have also been introduced.

Naidu said the framework will also be expanded to cover international-to-international and international-to-domestic transshipments.