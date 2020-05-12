New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for liquor lovers as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed the home delivery of alcohol to avoid crowding at shops. Also Read - Liquor in Delhi: 4.75 Lakh E-tokens Issued in Three Days Despite Site Crash, Confusion

Issuing the order, the Home Department said that the order will come into effect only after guidelines are finalised. Also Read - Liquor to Get Expensive in These Three States From Midnight Tonight

The Home Department further stated that people who have a permit for drinking can order home delivery. It said that the liquor shops which have been allowed to reopen since May 5 will be able to take orders on phone as well. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Moves Supreme Court Against Madras High Court 's Order on Liquor Shops, Seeks Stay on it

“The purpose of home delivery was to avoid crowding at liquor stores and prevent the spread of coronavirus. The order was issued today, but it will not come into effect until detailed guidelines are framed. The government will issue the guidelines in the next two days,” an official from the home department told news agency PTI.

He also stated that the mode of the payment has to be decided by the buyer and the seller. “A person can order up to 12 IMFL (Indian-Made Foreign Liquor) bottles,” he added.

On May 12, the state excise department had decided to start an online token system on a pilot basis for sale of liquor in Pune city to avoid crowding at shops.

The move comes after tipplers gathered in large numbers outside liquor shops at several places in the state last week, defying the physical distancing norms to contain the spread of coronavirus.