New Delhi: Those who stood in long queues braving the rain and scorching heat to a get a bottle of liquor, here comes a piece of good news for them. They will no longer have to walk for kilometres for alcohol as it will directly be delivered at their doorstep from Thursday. Also Read - Liquor And Fuel Get Expensive in UP, Govt Says Will Help in Boosting Revenue

Giving a breather to its state people, the Punjab government has allowed the home delivery of liquor from May 7 with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday. Also Read - Finally! Punjab, Chhattisgarh Make Smart Move, Home-Deliver Liquor to Avoid Crowd

However, the liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation period. The development comes after the Punjab government on Wednesday evening changed the curfew relaxation timing to ensure no overcrowding at shops. Now all the shops will open at 7 AM till 3 PM . Also Read - After Liquor Bill Worth Rs 52,841 Goes Viral, Bengaluru Shop Owner Booked Under Excise Act

The state government order stated that the timing of delivery of liquor will be decided by the respective assistant excise and taxation commissioners in consultation with deputy commissioners.

“The delivery of liquor at people’s doorsteps will be allowed only during the lockdown period,” the order said. Only two litres of liquor will be allowed through home delivery to a buyer against a cash memo.

On the other hand, the West Bengal government on Wednesday allowed the home delivery of liquor across the state amid lockdown.

According to updates, the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (WBSBCL) has launched a portal for placing the orders for liquor. People willing to place the order online can visit excise.wb.gov.in.

Moreover, the state government has also launched e-retail for online booking and home delivery of liquor in order to maintain social distancing and minimise footfall at retail outlets.