Good news for Lucknow residents as Rajnath Singh to inaugurate new Green Corridor; check route details and road links

Green Corridor Lucknow: The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the long-awaited Green Corridor in Lucknow. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Representational Image

The Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, will be visiting Lucknow on March 12 and 13 for the inauguration of the new Green Corridor. He will also be attending multiple public and official programmes during his visit to Uttar Pradesh. The minister is all set to inaugurate the city’s Green Corridor on March 13. The reports are suggesting that he will be addressing a public gathering during the visit. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, will also be a part of the event.

Green Corridor Project in Lucknow

The Green Corridor is all set to be inaugurated in the presence of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It is expected to reduce the time of travel between areas like Gomti Nagar, Hanuman Setu and Nishatganj. The green corridor project will promote better connectivity as it will link the IIM Road to Kisan Path through the Shaheed Path.

Rajnath Singh’s Lucknow visit

According to the officials, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in the city on March 12, i.e., Thursday, at nearly 8:00 pm. As and when he lands at the airport, he is scheduled to participate in a family wedding ceremony at 8:30 pm, followed by a stay at his residence. The next day, the minister will reach the CMS Gold City in Sector C, Pocket 9, at almost 11:30 am. During this time, he will be participating in the inauguration ceremony of the Golf City branch of City Montessori School.

Inauguration of Green Corridor in Lucknow

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be inaugurating the Green Corridor Project at Samtamulk Square. The inauguration will take place at nearly 4:30 pm. The Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, will also be a part of the event. After the inauguration ceremony, Rajnath Singh will be inspecting the stretch of the Green Corridor all the way from Samtamulk Square to Daliganj Bridge. Alongside, he will honour and acknowledge the persons involved in the project. Later, he will address a public meeting in Hasanganj at nearly 5:00 pm. The meeting will take place at Jhulelal Vatika.

(With inputs from ANI)

