Good news for MP employees: Mohan Yadav announces 2% DA hike, pensioners to benefit too, 9 months’ arrears to be paid in 3 instalments

The MP govt has announced a 2 per cent hike in DA for state government employees and officers. The revised allowance will be effective from January 2026, with arrears for January to September paid in three instalments.

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Good news for MP employees: Mohan Yadav announces 2% DA hike, pensioners to benefit too, 9 months' arrears to be paid in 3 instalments (Image: IANS)

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and officers. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the decision through a post on his official X account. The revised DA will be applicable from January 2026, bringing relief to lakhs of state government employees. The increased allowance will be paid in cash along with the salary for October, which employees will receive in November.

How will MP employees receive the DA arrears?

Employees will also receive arrears for the nine-month period from January to September. The pending amount will be paid in three equal monthly instalments. This means employees will receive the revised DA with their October salary, while the arrears will be cleared in phases over the following months.

DA hike for pensioners too

The state government has also announced a 2 per cent increase in dearness allowance for pensioners. However, the revised rate for retired employees will be effective from July 2026. The decision is expected to benefit retired government staff by providing additional financial support amid rising expenses.

Employees working in departments such as education, healthcare, police and revenue are among those expected to benefit from the hike.

Why has the government increased DA?

Dearness Allowance is paid to government employees and pensioners to help them deal with rising prices and the increasing cost of living. It is revised from time to time to provide some relief from inflation.

The Madhya Pradesh government’s announcement comes after the Central government also increased DA for its employees.

The state government has said that it remains committed to protecting the interests of both serving employees and pensioners. Further details about the revised rates and payment process are expected through an official order from the Finance Department.

Kerala DA hike

A similar announcement has recently been made by the Kerala government, which raised Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners by 2 percentage points. The revised rates increased from 35% to 37%, with the enhanced amount scheduled to be paid in November.

The decision was announced on October 17, 2026, and is expected to benefit government employees, teachers and retired staff across the state.

According to the government order, employees will receive the increased DA along with their October salary, which will be paid in November. Pensioners will get the revised Dearness Relief with their November pension.

The revised allowance will cover state government employees, teachers, staff working in aided schools, private colleges and polytechnics, full-time contingent employees and local government staff.